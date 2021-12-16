Vintage and modern clothing resale boutique to open in Warner Robins for a good cause

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins is gaining a new resale store that will pledge proceeds to help homeless female veterans.

“Hello Gorgeous,” is a new booth coming to the Antique mall on Watson Blvd. on December 18th, where the grand opening for the boutique will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The boutique is being created between sisters Mandy Hazelton and Donna Simpson, who say they’re opening the shop to share their love of vintage clothing and modern fashion. But this shop isn’t only helping those with a need for new clothes, Hazelton is a member of the Genesis Joy House Homeless Shelter, and a retired Air Force Master Sergeant who wants to help female veterans like herself.

The owners of “Hello, Gorgeous,” are pledging 15% of the boutiques proceeds to go to the Genesis Joy House, which serves homeless female veterans.

“Hello, Gorgeous,” will be open Monday through Sunday to sell clothing, accessories, and small furniture and consignment items.