Vidalia man arrested for armed robbery, charged for shooting at officers

VIDALIA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released information on Thursday concerning an armed robbery that took place Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

According to the release, the Vidalia Police Department responded to a call at a Vidalia Pawn Shop at 410 North Street West at about 4:02 p.m. where an employee told officers that a man brandishing two knives entered the shop and demanded firearms be given to him. The man took the firearms, ammunition, and magazines before running from the business.

Officers confronted the man a short time later by Peachtree street, the release says the man fired multiple rounds at officers, hitting 2 patrol vehicles in the process. He was taken into custody without incident or harm to officers and citizens at the Montgomery Street and North Street intersection in Vidalia.

The man was taken to the Toombs County Detention Center, and was found out to be 22 year-old Vonnie Harris III of Vidalia. The GBI charged him with 5 counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and 4 other counts of aggravated assault, as well as armed robbery, and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

This investigation is still active, anyone with information is urged to call the GBI at 478-374-6988 or Vidalia Police Department at 912-537-4123. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.