Veteran helps community by handing out Thanksgiving meals

MACON, Ga(41NBC/WMGT)- Charles Jackson has been handing out Thanksgiving meals to the Middle Georgia community for 25 years.

Charles Jackson is a Steward at the Greater Tabernacle Church and a retired military vet. He says serving has always been something that comes naturally to him.

“It’s about service you know it’s about helping those others and I also spent time in the military so for my 20 years before I retired I’ve served this country, Macon is a part of Bibb county and that all I really know help the best way I can,” said Jackson.



Jackson says being seen in the community on a day other than Sunday, helps the image of the church and lets the community know they’re not alone.

Jackson and the church made sure no one went home hungry. Thanksgiving plates were filled with fried turkey, ham, mac and cheese, cake and more.

He says all of this couldn’t have been possible without the community. Donations from church members allowed them to provide the food.