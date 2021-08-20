Vaccinated women who breastfeed provide benefits for their child

"Women who are vaccinated pass on the vaccine antibodies to their child."

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The month of August is known as National Breastfeeding Month, and experts at Piedmont Macon say there are many benefits to breastfeeding.

According to Lactation Specialists at Piedmont Macon, breastfeeding is even more important now, because women who are vaccinated pass on the vaccine antibodies to their child.

“They don’t have much of an immune system up until they’re 6 months old and the babies are counting on the breast milk, to get their immune system from moms,” said Ashley O’Neal, Lactation specialist and Child birth Educator at Piedmont Macon.

According to O’Neal, some benefits that come with breastfeeding are protection from colds, flu’s and more. She also says antibodies from breast milk outweigh a lot of the risks that moms are afraid of. “This also is a backway for them to get the protection from the vaccine without everything that they are concerned about with the actual shot itself.”

While children under 12 are still not eligible to receive the vaccine, O’Neal says it’s important for breastfeeding mothers to get vaccinated.

Rakeesha Wheeler recently gave birth to her second child and says she agrees to breastfeeding her child because of the benefits.

“Even before I had children, I already knew that I wanted to breastfeed, simply because I knew about the benefits would be good for them and the benefits would be good for me,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler says she’s still unsure about receiving the vaccine, but encourages other women to do their research about the vaccine and about breast feeding.

Experts at Piedmont Macon say as mom’s decide whether to breastfeed, they should speak with their healthcare providers.