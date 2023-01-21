UPDATE: Woman arrested in connection with Friday night shooting death

27-year-old Jada Simone Johnson was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting death of 39-year-old Waymond Danzy of Forsyth Friday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Johnson was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

She’s charged with murder.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after a shooting in the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive Friday night.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just before 11:30 at Walnut Hill Apartments.

Deputies responded and found a 39-year-old man with a single gunshot wound inside an apartment. Deputy Coroner Luann Stone pronounced him dead on the scene.

His name hasn’t been released pending notification of next of kin.

The sheriff’s office is investigating what led to the shooting.

Call the sheriff’s office at (478) 751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have information.

