UPDATE: U.S. Marshals arrest Warner Robins murder suspect

U.S. Marshals arrested Anthony Jones in Reynolds Friday afternoon.

UPDATE: (10/27) – A man wanted for a murder in Warner Robins two weeks ago has been caught.

U.S. Marshals arrested Anthony Jones in Reynolds Friday afternoon.

Investigators say Jones was wanted for felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of Demarion Harris on October 13.

ORIGINAL STORY (10/17):

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Authorities are looking for 26-year-old Anthony Jerome Jones, who’s wanted for felony murder and aggravated assault in the killing of Demarion Harris last week.

Harris died just after 9 a.m. on October 13 on March Street in Warner Robins.

Call Det. Matthew Brankley at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.