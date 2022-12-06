UPDATE: Tuesday morning shooting leaves 3 teens dead, 1 in critical condition

Three teens are dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting early Tuesday morning.

UPDATE: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office released new information concerning the shooting including the identities of the victims.

The teens involved at the shooting were 16-year-old Marcelles Williams Jr., who died at the scene, 18-year-old Jahryon Willis, who died at the hospital around 3:30 a.m., 18-year-old Tyshun Williams, who also died at the hospital just after 5:30 a.m., and a 14-year-old boy, who remains in critical condition.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting at West Club Apartments on Stevens Drive early this morning left two eens dead and two others in critical condition.

Deputies responded to a call regarding multiple people shot around 1:30 a.m. and found a 16-year old, two 18-year-olds and a 14-year-old with gunshot wounds.

The 16-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene, while the others were taken to Atrium Health Navicent.

One of the 18-year-olds was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The other 18-year-old and the 14-year-old male are both listed in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation.