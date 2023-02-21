UPDATE: Truist Bank armed robbery suspect in custody

A man wanted in connection with the armed robbery at Truist Bank on February 16 is now in custody.

Photos: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says investigators identified the suspect as 28-year-old Gabriel Michael Bell. He was interviewed at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office before being taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and charged.

He’s being held on charges of armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He does not have a bond.

ORIGINAL STORY (2/16):

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday at Truist Bank, located at 2998 Riverside Drive.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m.

Witnesses told deputies a masked man armed with a handgun entered the bank and handed a note to the teller, demanding money. After receiving cash, the suspect fled the bank and was last seen running toward the wood line behind the bank.

The suspect is a man between 20 and 30 years old. He’s about 5’6″ and was wearing a blue and white mask with all black clothing. Photos are attached.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have information.

