UPDATE: Teen wanted for aggravated assault turns self in

UPDATE: According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Garrolas Jermaine Hunter Jr. turned himself in to Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators on Saturday August 21, 2021. Hunter Jr. is being held without bond in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center for the charge of aggravated assault.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help find a man wanted for shooting another man last weekend.

Investigators are looking for 18-year-old Garrolas Hunter Jr. He’s accused of shooting 37-year-old Cedric Grayer outside of a home on Lilly Avenue on August 14.

The Sheriff’s Office says Hunter is known to hang out in the Unionville area.

If anyone know where Hunter is, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.