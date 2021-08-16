37 Year Old Shot on Lilly Ave

Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are investigating a shooting incident that occurred outside a home, located in the 200 block of Lilly Ave, just after 5:30pm Saturday.

According to a press release, two men were involved in a verbal altercation that resulted in one of the men being shot. The victim 37-year-old Cedric Grayer was transported to the hospital by ambulance. He is listed in critical condition. Investigators are currently interviewing witnesses in this incident.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.