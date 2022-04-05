UPDATE: Suspect arrested following March 31 shooting death

Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigators make an arrest in connection to a shooting last week that left 28-year-old Elijah Rasheed dead.

Brian Marquel Greene (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

UPDATE (4/4 at 10 p.m.) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators make an arrest in connection to a shooting last week that left 28-year-old Elijah Rasheed dead.

Deputies say 25-year-old Brian Marquel Greene was taken into custody on Monday.

He’s being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond. He’s charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Greene was also served with an outstanding warrant on an unrelated charge of simple battery, a sheriff’s office news release said. He also has a probation violation-felony charge and a “hold” from the Atrium Health Navicent Police Department.

Additional charges are pending further investigation.

UPDATE (4/1 at 12 p.m. ) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the victim is 28-year-old Elijah Rasheed. The next of kin has been notified, according to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones.

UPDATE (3/31 at 10 p.m. ) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a 28-year-old man was killed in a shooting Thursday night. The victim’s name will be released after his family is notified.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person was hospitalized after being shot Thursday night.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the incident was reported to the Macon-Bibb E911 Center around 7:15 from a local hospital.

The victim, identified only as a male, was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle and is in critical condition.

“The circumstances and location of surrounding this incident is still under investigation,” the news release said.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.

