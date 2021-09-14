UPDATE: Suspect arrested in connection to Twiggs County killings

A man accused of killing a Twiggs County couple over the weekend is in custody.

Twiggs County Sheriff's Office releases a possible suspect in double homicide investigation Twiggs County

UPDATE (9/13) – A man accused of killing a Twiggs County couple over the weekend is in custody.

Sheriff Darren Mitchum says Charles Rowland of south Macon was arrested around 3 Monday afternoon. Mitchum says he was the man seen in surveillance footage.

He’s charged with burglary, two counts of malice murder and two counts of felony murder. More charges are pending.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office released video of a possible suspect in connection to a double homicide investigation.

The footage was released in a news conference held Monday afternoon. A man is seen wearing a mask and holding a gun on the back porch of the home that belonged to Peggy and Fred White. The sheriff’s office and Macon Regional Crimestoppers are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

According to Sheriff Darren Mitchum, the sheriff’s office received a call around 9 a.m. Saturday about a possible burglary at the Whites’ home on Riggins Mill Road.

“We got a secondary call within 30 minutes or so of that from some hunters that was hunting on some property adjacent to where they lived,” Sheriff Mitchum said. That’s when deputies found the Whites’ truck with Peggy’s body inside. Fred’s body was found about 250 yards away.

According to Sheriff Mitchum, the suspect stole money and guns from the couple’s home.

“This incident is an isolated targeted incident,” he said. ” We know it’s not a random thing, so as far as that goes, the community is safe.”

One neighbor could not believe someone would do something to such nice people and said he was in shock.

“First thing that popped in my mind was why him? It could have easily been me,” Doyce Transue said.

The victims’ autopsy results are pending.

If you have any information, call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.