UPDATE: Suspect arrested in connection with fatal accident in Bibb County

A joint effort between the Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the Cobb County Police Department resulted in the arrest of 30-year-old Link Pair, who deputies say is connected with the death of 48-year-old Hoa Tran.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE (5/12) – A joint effort between the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the Cobb County Police Department resulted in the arrest of 30-year-old Link Pair, who deputies say is connected with the death of 48-year-old Hoa Tran.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation led authorities to determine Pair was involved in the fatal accident. He was taken into custody on May 11 in Cobb County and transported to the Bibb County Jail on May 12.

Pair faces charges of Driving Under the Influence, Hit and Run Resulting in Serious Injury or Death and First-Degree Homicide by Vehicle. He is currently being held without bond.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A hit-and-run at the Shoppes at River Crossing on Riverside Drive Tuesday night left a woman dead.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones confirmed 48-year-old Hoa Tran was riding a moped in the Belk parking lot around 9 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle.

Tran died in the ambulance while en route to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle, a Toyota Tacoma, fled the scene. Deputies are actively searching for the driver involved.

Authorities urge anyone with information about this hit-and-run to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.