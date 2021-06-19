UPDATE: Section of highway in Washington County closed after drive-by shooting

The shooting happened in the Tennille area, according to a Washington County Sheriff's Office Facebook post Friday night.

UPDATE (11:15 p.m.) – Sheriff Joel Cochran says Georgia Highway 15 S between Old Savannah Road and Indian Hill Road is closed to all traffic for an undetermined amount of time while Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) investigators work the area.

“This emergency closure is a result of a drive by shooting that recently occurred,” Cochran wrote on the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. “We are sorry for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience.”

TENNILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night “in the Tennille area.”

That’s according to a post made on the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The post said several people are being treated for gun shot wounds.

That’s all the information we have right now.

