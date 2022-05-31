UPDATE: Monday night hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Monday night.

UPDATE (5/31): Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC the pedestrian struck by a vehicle Monday has died. According to Jones, Audrey Mack was the victim, and she was pronounced dead at 9:57 p.m. from multiple blunt force trauma at Atrium Health Navicent. The BCSO says Mack was 52 years old.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A pedestrian is in critical condition at the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Monday night.

It happened near the intersection of Pio Nono Avenue and Carroll Street, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which says the incident was called in to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at 9:17.

Deputies responded and found a female victim.

“There is no information available at this time in reference to the vehicle that struck the female,” the release said. “Additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.”

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

