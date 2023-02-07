UPDATE: Missing Jeffersonville man found safe in Irwin County

Jeffersonville Police say 72-year-old Tommie Lee Stephens was found safe in Irwin County.

Tommie Lee Stephens (Photo: Jeffersonville Police)

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jeffersonville Police need the public’s help finding a missing man.

A post on the department’s Facebook page Monday night said 72-year-old Tommie Lee Stephens left his home around noon Monday driving a gray-colored 2013 Chrysler 300 (tag #PZY7385) and that he hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Police say Stephens has early onset of dementia.

Call (478) 945-3357 if you have any information.

