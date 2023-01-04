UPDATE: Man found dead on Meriwood Drive Tuesday night

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the death was a suicide

UPDATE (7:00 a.m. ) – Deputies were able to confirm the identity of the male. This incident has been determined a suicide.

UPDATE (10:20 p.m. ) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the death happened in the 2000 block of Meriwood Drive just after 8:30.

A sheriff’s office news release says deputies responded to a call of a person down in the roadway. Deputies and emergency services arrived and found a “male subject” suffering from a gunshot wound lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says a man was found dead Tuesday night.

Jones says a passerby found the man, who he believes is in his mid-30s, around 8:45 in a ditch on Haywood Road near St. Luke Baptist Church.

Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced the man dead just before 9:15.

Jones says the man had no identification on him.

That’s all we have right now. Check back for updates.

