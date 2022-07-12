UPDATE: Highway 247 reopens following Tuesday train derailment

The Houston County Emergency Management Agency says Highway 247 is back open following a train derailment Tuesday.

Photo: 41NBC/ Cameron Branscomb

UPDATE (8:54 p.m.): The Houston County Emergency Management Agency says Norfolk Southern has reported the southbound lanes of Highway 247 will be closed intermittently between Green Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Drivers will be diverted down Greet Street during these periods, a Houston County EMA Facebook post said. During the closures, Norfolk Southern will have heavy equipment blocking lanes working to upright rail cars. Gravel is also down across the roadway.

You’re asked to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

Watson Boulevard at Highway 247 will be closed for “an extended period.” Drivers will be detoured down 3rd Street.

No injuries were reported, and no hazardous materials were involved, according to Houston County EMA.

Access to these streets is blocked as of 7 p.m.:

Bargain Drive

Green Street

Ignico Drive

Martin Luther King Boulevard

Watson Boulevard

The public is asked to avoid the area as crews continue to work the scene.

The Warner Robins Fire Department, Warner Robins Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Fire Department, Georgia State Patrol, Robins Air Force Base Fire Department, Georgia Department of Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railroad and Houston County EMA are all on the scene.



UPDATE: Robins Air Force Base says the Watson Boulevard and Green Street gates are closed as well as portions of Highway 247. The Russell Parkway gate is still open.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Highway 247 North and South between MLK and North Davis Drive is shut down and the Watson Boulevard-Highway 247 intersection is blocked following a train derailment Tuesday.

That’s according to Warner Robins Police, which asks everyone to avoid the area.

The Central Georgia Technical College Alert system reported there were hazardous chemicals leaking from overturned tanker cars and told people to avoid the area.

Warner Robins Police Department has not confirmed that information.