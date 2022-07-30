UPDATE: GBI releases body camera footage from Hancock County incident that led to Brianna Grier’s death

UPDATE (7/29): The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released body cam video Friday night of the incident earlier this month that led to Brianna Grier’s death.

Grier died six days after falling out of a moving Hancock County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.

The release of the footage followed a news release that said the footage would be released to the public “after agents review it with the family.”

“As a point of clarification to inaccurate reports, GBI agents have met with the Grier family in-person on multiple occasions since July 15,” the release stated. “Agents have also had several conversations with the family, providing them with investigative updates. It has also been reported that the GBI released a 90-page report of prior incidents involving Brianna Grier. The GBI has not released any reports of prior contact with law enforcement. We have only provided investigative updates on this case as we’re working to learn what happened in Hancock County in the early morning hours of July 15, 2022.”

ORIGINAL STORY (7/27):

SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released an update concerning the death investigation of Brianna Grier, who died after falling out of a patrol car while in custody.

The GBI says the rear passenger side door of the patrol car Grier was in was never closed after she was placed in the back seat. The GBI says she was handcuffed in the front of her body with no seatbelt.

The investigation found that after Grier was arrested, two Hancock County deputies were attempting to put Grier into the car. Grier was on the ground refusing to get into the car and saying she was going to harm herself. To get her into the car, one of the deputies walked around and opened the rear passenger side door, and the two deputies worked together to get her into the backseat of the car through the rear driver’s side. Deputies closed the rear driver’s side door, and the investigation revealed the deputy thought that he had closed the rear passenger’s side as well.

The deputies then left the scene and drove a short distance. The GBI says body camera footage shows deputies had no other contact with Grier from the time she was placed in the car until she fell out of the moving car.

GBI agents have conducted several interviews, reviewed multiple body camera videos and conducted exhaustive mechanical tests on the patrol car. Automotive experts and Georgia State Patrol also helped with tests to see if there were any possible mechanical malfunctions. The GBI is still investigating this incident.