UPDATE: Fort Valley Police make third arrest in teen shooting death

UPDATE (8/29): The Peach County Sheriff’s Office located and apprehended Daquavious Oliver. He is the last of the three (3) suspects wanted for aggravated assault in connection with the death of a 16-year-old on August 20.

UPDATE (8/29) : The Fort Valley Police Department has made a second arrest in the August 20 shooting death of a 16-year-old.

In a post on Facebook, the department announced the arrest of Daquan Williams. Williams was wanted for aggravated assault in connection with the shooting. He was arrested at a home in the county by Peach County Sheriff’s Office deputies Sunday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley Police announced an arrest Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old on Saturday, August 20.

Witnesses identified Keyshon Williams and two other males as the people who assaulted the juvenile and a relative before the shooting, which resulted in the victim’s death.

Williams was taken into custody at FVPD and is charged with aggravated assault in connection with the juvenile’s death.

Warrants for aggravated assault are active for the two other suspects, who remain at large.

