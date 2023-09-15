UPDATE: Female juvenile charged in connection with Warner Robins shooting death

UPDATE (9/14/23): A female juvenile is in custody in connection with Wednesday’s shooting death of 64-year-old Enrique A. Burgess.

Warner Robins Police say officers conducted a search warrant related to the investigation just after 5 p.m. Thursday. Several people were detained, including the suspected offender. She was interviewed and subsequently charged with homicide and aggravated assault.

Police say the suspected offender and the victim knew each other and that the shooting was not a random encounter.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One person is dead after a shooting in Warner Robins Wednesday.

A Warner Robins Police Department news release says officers responded to the 300 block of Camellia Circle just after 4:30 p.m. That’s where police say they found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers and EMS rendered aid to the victim on the scene. He was eventually taken to Houston Medical Center, where he died.

Police, who say they’re working the case as a homicide, are still working to identify the victim. The news release only said he was a Black man in his 60s. No arrests have been made.

Call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.