UPDATE: Dublin man in custody following discovery of woman’s body Wednesday

Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman says Tiffany Whitaker's body was found inside a Penn Street home Wednesday morning.

UPDATE ( 7 p.m.) – Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman tells 41NBC Tiffany Whitaker’s husband, Ben, is now in custody.

Chatman says Whitaker was taken into custody near his truck in Wilkinson County.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dublin Police discovered a woman’s body Wednesday morning, and now the hunt is on to locate her husband.

Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman says her husband, Ben, is a person of interest in the case.

Chatman says officers went to a home on Penn Street Wednesday morning around 9 o’clock for a welfare check and found Tiffany Whitaker’s body on the floor inside.

Police say they found Ben’s truck in Wilkinson County.

Call Dublin Police at (478) 277-5023 if you have any tips.

