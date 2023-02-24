UPDATE: Crews still searching for missing swimmer, Amerson River Park to remain closed

A man is missing in the Ocmulgee River after going underwater while swimming at Amerson River Park Wednesday afternoon.

UPDATE 2/24 (6 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the search for a missing swimmer at Amerson River Park has been suspended for a third day.

Lt. Sean Defoe says crews will continue the search Saturday, and Amerson River Park will remain closed until further notice.

UPDATE 2/23 (5 p.m.) – According to Lt. Sean Defoe with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the search has been called off for a second day due to darkness.

He says Amerson River Park will be closed again Friday as divers try to recover the body of the missing swimmer.

That’s according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, which says the sheriff’s office, Macon-Bibb Fire Department and Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to the park just before 5 p.m. in reference to a possible drowning.

Witnesses told deputies three men came to the park and decided to swim. The men swam against the current to an area where the rocks were visible above water, but only two of the men made it to the rocks. They noticed the third man was struggling against the current and tried to help him but lost sight of him.

Dive teams stopped their search at around 7:30 p.m. The search will continue Thursday morning.

Deputies did not identify the three men.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 if you have any information.

