UPDATE: Coroner identifies mother, son found dead Tuesday

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones has identified the people found dead Tuesday as 65-year-old Hilda Archer and her son, 33-year-old Terence Archer.

UPDATE (6:45 p.m.) – Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones has identified the people found dead Tuesday as 64-year-old Hilda Archer and her son, 33-year-old Terence Archer.

Jones says the bodies were badly decomposed and that the Archers’ last known contact with anyone was in October.

He said he did not suspect foul play.

We’re still waiting for more information from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC that 2 bodies were found at an address on Heron Street in Macon.

Jones says the bodies were found just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Stay with 41NBC as we post more updates as information comes.