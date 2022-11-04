UPDATE: Arrest made in Willis Drive shooting that left 23-year-old man dead

Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigators and members of the United States Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force made an arrest in connection with the shooting death last month of 23-year-old Dakari Faulkner.

Ashley (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators identified 26-year-old Shavion Devonta Ashley as a person of interest and had warrants issued for his arrest. He was located at a home on Cambridge Drive and taken into custody.

Ashley is being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond. He’s charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The investigation continues and additional arrests and charges are pending.

ORIGINAL STORY (10/31):

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 2500 block of Willis Drive just before 11:30 Friday night.

Deputies responded to Willis Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies found a 23-year-old male, later identified as Dakari Faulkner, suffering from a single gunshot wound. Faulkner was transported to Atrium Health Navicent, where he was later pronounced deceased by medical staff.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.