UPDATE: Arrest made in Saturday night shooting that left 14-year-old dead

UPDATE (10/29 – 10 a.m.): One person is in custody in connection with a Saturday night shooting that left a 14-year-old dead.



Deputies say a person of interest, identified as 17-year-old Tylik Mantrez Green of Macon, was taken from investigation headquarters to the Bibb County Jail. Greene is charged with murder and is being held without bond.

ORIGINAL STORY (10/29 – 7 a.m.):

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead following a Saturday night shooting on Heron Street, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say just after 8 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a person shot at the intersection of Heron Street and Wren Avenue. They found the victim, identified as Tre’mon Jarrell, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, where he was pronounce dead at 9:05.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.