UPDATE: Arrest made after fatal shooting on Gordon Street

A 20-year-old man is in custody following the death of a 29-year-old man Saturday night.

UPDATE (12/11): – A 20-year-old man is in custody following the death of a 29-year-old man Saturday night.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says investigators identified Keondre Jonquez Clyde as a suspect in connection with Demonta Steve Clyde’s shooting death.

A warrant was issued for the suspect’s arrest, and he was taken into custody inside a home on Bailey Avenue just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Keondre is currently being held in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center, without bond, for the charge of Murder.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being shot in the 2900 block of Gordon Street Saturday night.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 29-year-old Demonta Steve Clyde was pronounced dead on scene by deputy coroner Luanne Stone.

Deputies responded to the address and found Clyde inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound.

The shooting is under investigation. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 if you have any information.

