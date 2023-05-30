UPDATE: Amerson River Park Ocmulgee River drowning victim found

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Macon-Bibb Fire Department, Georgia State Patrol and Department of Natural Resources found the 20-year-old victim, Raymund Ellison Jr. of Centerville, just before 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley.

UPDATE: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Macon-Bibb Fire Department, Georgia State Patrol and Department of Natural Resources found the 20-year-old victim, Raymund Ellison Jr. of Centerville, just before 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Deputies are searching for a possible drowning victim. According to a press release, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office along with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to Frank Amerson Park, at the Ocmulgee River regarding a possible drowning just after 5:30pm Sunday evening.

Witnesses stated that they saw their friend floating behind them on an innertube but when they looked away and then back, he was no longer there. No one witnessed the male subject go into the river. The Macon-Bibb Fire Department dive team has been contacted and are attempting to locate 20-year-old Raymund Ellison Jr of Centerville. The next of kin has been notified of the search.

Stay with 41 NBC for updates as they become available.