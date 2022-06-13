UPDATE: Investigators injured in crash after shots fired, search for suspects underway

UPDATE (5:30 p.m.) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators in an unmarked car were following a gray Dodge Charger on Thomaston Road Monday afternoon when someone inside the Charger fired shots in the investigators’ direction.

It happened just before 3 p.m.

The investigators went off the road and struck a light pole. Both investigators were taken to Atrium Health Navicent with non-life threatening injuries. They’re now listed in stable condition.

The Charger fled down Lamar Road toward Zebulon Road.

There’s no further information at this time.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crimetoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

UPDATE (4:04 p.m.) – An active search is underway for a person who shot at a law enforcement officer Monday afternoon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the officer was injured but did not provide an update on their condition.

Several law enforcement vehicles are in the area near the Johnson/Lamar/Lower Thomaston/Thomaston roundabout and also in and around the Lake Wildwood neighborhood.

Witnesses tell us Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol vehicles were spotted in the area Monday afternoon. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has also confirmed its involvement in the search.

ORIGINAL STORY:

There is a heavy law enforcement presence in west Macon after a person shot at a deputy Monday afternoon.

That’s according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, which says the shooting happened near the Johnson/Lamar/Lower Thomaston/Thomaston roundabout.

There’s no info on the suspect yet. The incident is under investigation.

We are working to gather more information.