UPDATE: 70-year-old man shot in Macon this week dies

Macon-Bibb Coroner says 70-year-old Peter Taylor has died.

UPDATE (12/29) – Macon-Bibb Coroner says 70-year-old Peter Taylor has died. Jones says he was pronounced dead at 11:56 Wednesday morning after being shot in the head.

The shooting is still under investigation.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Monday night around 11:42.

70-year-old Peter Taylor was shot in his home in the 2800 block of Century Place. An ambulance took him to Atrium Health, Navicent.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.