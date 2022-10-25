UPDATE: 4 charged following drive-by shooting in Warner Robins

WRPD identified the four suspects arrested in connection to Monday's shooting as Carson Harris Parke, Mohamed Diallo, Dequwan O'Neal Richards and Xavian D'onte Fluellen.

All four face the following charges:

Aggravated Assault

Reckless Conduct

Firearm Possession During Crime

Obstruction of Officer

Fleeing/Attempt to Elude a Police Officer

Criminal Trespass

Possession of Marijuana

Theft by Receiving Stolen Firearm

UPDATE: The Warner Robins Police Department says four people are in custody in connection to what they believe is a drive-by shooting.

WRPD says that around 12:33 p.m., officers responded to the scene at 303 Peachtree Circle to find that the location had been targeted for what officers think was a drive-by shooting. Suspects fled the scene as officers arrived, which led to a car chase. A collision between the suspect vehicle and the pursuit vehicle ended up happening at 332 Woodland Drive.

The 4 suspects were arrested, and one officer was injured in the crash. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash, but names are being withheld at the moment.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call (478) 302-5378.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a shots fired call in the 300 block of Peachtree Circle and Shirley Drive.

The City of Warner Robins reports both officers and Georgia State Patrol are on the scene.

According to a city announcement, officers are also investigating an officer-involved collision with one of the offenders.

Four suspects are in custody.

Stay with 41NBC for this developing story.