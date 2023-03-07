UPDATE: 3 Arrested, 1 more wanted for fatal Milledgeville shooting

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two more have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting that left 10-year-old Damarion Byrd dead.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Shamonica Reaves and 17-year-old Charles Jackson Jr. have been arrested for the murder of Byrd. These come after the arrest of the first suspect, 39-year-old Rodracious Demaris Stephens.

BCSO also says a murder warrant for a 4th suspect, Jerrell Antwoin Stubbs, was put out Tuesday morning– he hasn’t been arrested on that warrant, but the Sheriff’s Office did provide his most recent booking photo, from April of 2021.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 478-44-5102 or the GBI Region 6 Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173.