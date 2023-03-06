UPDATE: 39-Year-old arrested for fatal shooting of 10-year-old

UPDATE: A 39-year-old man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of 10-year-old Damarion Byrd.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, a 911 call came in advising that shots were fired in the 200 block of Harrisburg Road.

When deputies arrived, they found that 10-year-old Damarion Byrd had been shot while he was sleeping in his bed. He was taken to Navicent Baldwin, where he later died.

Investigators found that a person or group of people had been in the area, and shot at the home. Felony Murder warrants were obtained for 39-year-old Rodracious Demaris Stephens, who was found hiding at a local motel, and arrested. He is currently being held at the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation surrounding this incident is ongoing, anyone with information is urged to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 478-44-5102 or the GBI Region 6 Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173.

