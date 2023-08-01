UPDATE: 2 men critically injured in Washington County plane crash

Sheriff Joel Cochran says the pilot, 67-year-old Daniel Mesnard of Florida, and a passenger, 69-year-old Timothy Fiser of Ohio, were both critically injured.

UPDATE (4 p.m.) – We now know the names of the two people on board an airplane that crashed on Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says a 911 call came in around 9:30 about a plane crash “in or around” the 2000 block of Kaolin Road.

Emergency crews arrived and located the crash site in a wooded/marshy area about 1/2 mile off the roadway. Mesnard and Fiser were flown to separate trauma centers for emergency medical treatment.

Cochran says he’s “extremely proud of the brave men and women that serve our community in different capacities.”

“Today was just one more example of how our Washington County team comes together to help those in need,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “Great job by all who was involved. Thank you for your unselfish desire to serve and help others in need.”

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies and emergency responders are at the scene of a plane crash that happened in the 2000 block of Kaolin Road.

That’s according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post made around 10 a.m. Tuesday, which urged people to “use caution while emergency crews work this scene.”

The sheriff’s office provided no further information in its post. We’ve reached out for more information and will provide updates as they become available.