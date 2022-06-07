UPDATE: 2 dead after shooting at Friends Food Mart

Bibb County deputies say three people were taken to the hospital after being shot inside Friends Food Mart on Houston Avenue Monday night.

UPDATE (11:52 a.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says another person has died following a shooting Monday at Friends Food Mart.

The sheriff’s office says Braxton Cole died Tuesday morning.

Deroderick Collins is in stable condition.

Deputies say surveillance video shows Cole approached Roderick Felton in the parking lot and followed him into the store. Cole spoke with Felton and displayed a firearm before firing at Felton, who then pulled out his own firearm and shot back. Both males were struck by gunfire, as was Deroderick Collins– a bystander in the store.

UPDATE (12 a.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office identified the other two victims of Monday’s shooting as 23-year-old Deroderick Collins and 19-year-old Braxton Cole.

The sheriff’s office says Cole is in critical condition and Collins is in stable condition.



UPDATE (10:28 p.m.) – Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says one of the three people shot Monday night has died.

Jones says Roderick Felton was pronounced dead at 9:28 at Atrium Health Navicent.

Jones says the other two victims are in stable condition.

ORIGINAL STORY (10:15 p.m.):



MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in three hospitalizations.

It happened Monday night at Friends Food Mart at 3350 Houston Avenue, according to a sheriff’s office news release, which said the incident was called in at 8:47.

“It was reported that three male individuals were shot inside this location,” the release read.

An ambulance took the victims to the hospital for treatment. There’s no word on their conditions.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

