UPDATE: 18-year-old dies after Wednesday afternoon shooting

An 18-year-old who was shot Wednesday afternoon has died.

An 18-year-old who was shot Wednesday afternoon has died.

Deputy Coroner Luanne Stone pronounced Ashton Fort dead at the hospital at 9:22 p.m.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An 18-year-old male is in critical condition following a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

That’s according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which says the shooting happened “in the area” of Nisbet Drive just after 4:30.

Deputies and EMS arrived at a home in the 5000 block of Nisbet Drive, where the victim was located, and took him to the hospital.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 1-478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.