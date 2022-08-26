UPDATE: 16-year-old arrested in connection with Eastman homicide

16-year-old Andre Lynn Johnson faces several charges following the death of 21-year-old Za'Quon Brown.

UPDATE (8/26) : The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a 16-year-old is now in custody in connection with the death of 21-year-old Za’Quon Brown.

A GBI news release says 16-year-old Andre Lynn Johnson of Rhine is charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.

38-year-old Jemel Wilcox of Rhine, Johnson’s mother, was arrested as well. She’s charged with one count of false statements and writings related to the investigation.

Additional charges and arrests are anticipated, according to the GBI.

ORIGINAL STORY (8/22);

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GBI is investigating the homicide in Eastman that left a Macon County man dead on Sunday.

According to the GBI, Eastman Police called for assistance after responding to a shots fired call on Neese Street and finding a wrecked car that struck a tree.

*A 22-year-old Oglethorpe man, Zaquan Brown, was found dead in the car with a gunshot wound.

*CORRECTION: The GBI later updated the release to say the victim was 21-years-old, and that his name was spelled Za’Quon Brown.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Eastman Police Department at 478-374-7788, as the investigation continues.