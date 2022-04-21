UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 arrested following standoff in east Macon

One person is dead and another person is in custody following a standoff in east Macon Wednesday.

UPDATE (11:15 P.M.) – One person is dead and another person is in custody following a standoff in east Macon Wednesday.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says investigators attempted to serve a warrant at a home on Thomas Drive just before 3 p.m.

“Sheriff’s investigators had warrants for individuals at the address,” the release said. “Deputies attempted to make contact, but the individuals locked themselves inside the residence.”

The sheriff’s office says deputies entered the home and found 34-year-old Sotero Colon unresponsive with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No other injuries were reported.

42-year-old Stephanie Nicole Ayala was served a warrant and taken into custody.

She’s charged with one count of rape party to a crime and one count of false imprisonment and is being held without bond.

