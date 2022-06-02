Unknown powder sends employee to hospital, prompts evacuations at Dublin warehouse

Fire crews responded to a 911 call about a hazardous material at the Best Buy Distribution Center

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An unknown powder substance led to evacuations at the Best Buy Distribution Center in Dublin, Thursday morning.

Dublin Fire Chief Matthew Cutler says fire crews responded to a 911 call about a hazardous material in the distribution center warehouse around 9:15am.

Cutler says when firefighters arrived on scene, employees were evacuating the building. According to Cutler, about 20 employees complained of eyes, nose and throat irritations. Employees started to gain some relief in the fresh air, but Cutler says one employee was transported to Fairview Park Hospital.

Chief Cutler says the unknown powder substance was located in a truck delivering goods to the warehouse. Employees did not directly touch the substance, but the substance did affect employees as the substance was disturbed.

The Laurens County Haz-Mat Unit was called to help investigate and decontaminate the area.

Around noon, the Dublin Police Department cleared the scene.