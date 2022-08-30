United Way of Central Georgia celebrates 100 years of service

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — United Way of Central Georgia is celebrating 100 years of giving back to the community.

Since its inception, the organization has worked to increase reading levels within schools through its volunteer-driven program known as “Read United,” which is now in five counties across middle Georgia.

The organization has also helped people get back on their feet at the Brookdale Resource Center.

To celebrate 100 years, United Way is asking donors to increase donations to help those still in need.

“The poverty rate in central Georgia is more than double the national average, so our goal with our programs and what we’re trying to lead is an effort to at least cut that in half,” President George McCanless said.

United Way says it’s working to launch a campaign to celebrate 100 years.

