United Daughters of the Confederacy to hold re-dedication ceremony for Confederate monuments in Macon’s Whittle Park

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The United Daughters of the Confederacy will be holding a re-dedication ceremony on Saturday, March 11 to welcome two Confederate monuments to their new home in Macon’s Whittle Park at Rose Hill Cemetery.

The move came after Macon-Bibb County officials decided to relocate the Confederate Soldiers and Women of the South monuments from the downtown area to their new location. The moves happened in 2022.

“We’re grateful to the city and we just want everyone to know it’s okay we recognize our heritage,” Prseident of the Sidney Lanier Chapter 25 of the UDC, Renee Sullivan, said. “Everyone should have that right to honor their heritage, and that’s all we’re trying to do.”

The dedication ceremony is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday.