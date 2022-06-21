Macon Confederate monuments to be moved this week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two of Macon’s Confederate Monuments are set to be relocated this week.

According to a release from the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Clark Memorial– a monument moving company– will begin the moving of the confederate monuments at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, where the statue of the confederate soldier in the triangle at Cotton Avenue and Second Street will be removed, wrapped up, and re-erected at Whittle Park in front of Rose Hill Cemetery over a 2-day process.

The same is set to happen on Friday, June 24th, to the Women’s Confederate Monument located on Poplar and First Street, which will be moved to Whittle Park as well.

Two historical organizations, the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the United Daughters of the Confederacy have worked with Former Macon Mayor Reichert, a landscape architect, City Attorney Michael McNeill, and others to relocate the monuments. The Sons of Confederate Veterans state that the monuments were dedicated to honor those who died fighting for the confederacy, and to show appreciation for the women who supported the soldiers as well.