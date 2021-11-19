UGA’s Adam Anderson granted bond

Adam Anderson granted $25,000 bond

UGA football player, Adam Anderson, has been granted a $25,000 bond with conditions.

Some of the conditions given by Superior Court Judge Eric Norris are that Anderson is allowed to remain enrolled in classes at UGA through the end of the fall semester. But once final exams are over, Anderson will be barred from Clarke and Oconee counties, except for legal proceedings or attorney visits.

Anderson has been accused of rape by a 21-year-old woman.

The 21-year-old filed the report on Oct. 29 alleging that she was raped by Anderson earlier that morning at a South Milledge Avenue address in Athens.

Anderson turned himself in and was arrested and charged with felony rape on Nov. 10.

Anderson’s lawyer says he is innocent and will defend himself in court.

He remains suspended from the football team indefinitely.