UGA says Sanford Stadium will be at capacity for championship celebration Saturday

ATHENS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sanford Stadium will be at full capacity for the University of Georgia’s national championship celebration Saturday afternoon.

That’s according to a UGA release sent Friday afternoon.

“At this time, there will be no additional tickets made available,” the release said. “Normal game day parking and traffic flow procedures will be in place.”

A parade is set for 12:30 p.m. on Lumpkin Street. The official celebration, recognizing the Bulldogs’ 33-18 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, will start at Sanford Stadium at 2 p.m.

The school encourages fans who don’t have tickets to watch or listen to the celebration in the following ways:

TV: WSB-TV in Atlanta will have exclusive live programming all day, starting with ‘Bulldogs Game Day’ and leading up through the parade and ceremony. WSB-TV’s streaming platform will be the best place to watch the parade portion of the celebration.

Web: georgiadogs.com ; Facebook.com/georgiabulldogs ; SECNetwork+

; ; SECNetwork+ Radio: WSB Radio and selected stations along the Bulldogs Sports Network (check local listings); Georgiadogs.com

41NBC’s Shaaz Peerani will be at Saturday’s event and will provide coverage Monday on 41NBC News.

