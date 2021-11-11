UGA lineman named Walter Camp Player of the Year semifinalist

Jordan Davis named a semifinalist for a yearly award

UGA senior lineman Jordan Davis has been named a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award.

The award is presented to the best college football player of the season, and often the winner of this award is named the Heisman Trophy winner.

Davis is one of 15 semifinalists and one of four from the SEC.

A list of five finalists will be announced on Dec. 2, and the winner will be announced on ESPN’s Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 9.

The only Bulldog to ever win the Walter Camp Player of the Year award was Herschel Walker in 1982.

Davis is already a Bednarik Award semifinalist, which is presented to the best defensive player of the year in college football.

Davis has tallied 21 stops, including 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks, through the Bulldogs’ undefeated start.

The Bulldogs defense ranks first nationally in Scoring Defense (6.6 points/game) and Red Zone Defense (56 percent) while being second in Total Defense (231.8 yards/game), Passing Yards Allowed (151.1 y/g) and Rushing Defense (80.7 y/g).

The No. 1 Bulldogs take on Tennessee this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Knoxville.