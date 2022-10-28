UGA hosts Women of Business conference to encourage young business owners

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Robert F Hatcher Conference Center held a meeting for the Women of Business 2022 event.

“Get into something that’s tough, and work hard,” –That’s the message that resonated throughout the panels. As a result, from this effort, we now see nearly 20% of businesses women-owned in the U.S. Hosted by the small business development center, it was held in commemoration to female business ownership as an informational event to those looking to learn about business strategy and motivation.

Beth Smith, Owner of BSmith Bruthworks, says why its important to attend these events. “Well, it’s rich in information, you get to network with other people, you can bounce ideas off other entrepreneurs and other professionals that have been doing what they do in the field for quite some time. So, it’s just a lot to glean from events like this.

For those that want to get involved, the event also acted as an icebreaker to new business owners. Josie Ezelle, co-owner of Oke and Iron Ink, spoke about helping women in business ownership, she says it’s important for entrepreneurs to be resilient.

Ezelle also says its important to help your fellow worker. “I think because it’s so family oriented a lot of what we do, with residential, its family oriented and Middle Georgia is a tight-knit community and a lot of families building their dream homes here in Middle Georgia. Don’t let men tell you can’t do something, you can do anything they can do, sometimes even better.”