UGA celebrates its first CFB national title since 1980

Athens welcomed a crowd well-over 100 thousand.

ATHENS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The University of Georgia welcomed a crowd well-over 100 thousand to celebrate its first college football national title since 1980, after defeating the University of Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Fans from all regions of Georgia and neighboring states traveled to the university to get a glimpse at the national champions.

The parade began at 12:30 p.m. on Lumpkin St. and made its way to Sanford Stadium for the Dog Walk and official trophy ceremony.

Governor Brian Kemp attended the ceremonies and claimed Saturday that Jan. 15 will be known as “Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Saturday.”

The state of Georgia celebrated its 2nd championship in a span of 71 days, something never seen before in the state.

41NBC’s Shaaz Peerani was in attendance on Saturday. Take a look at the coverage of the parade above.