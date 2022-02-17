U.S. Airwoman receives religious exemption from Covid-19 vaccine

A U.S. Air Force Officer at Robins Air Force Base has received the first religious exemption from taking the Covid-19 vaccine.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A U.S. Air Force Officer at Robins Air Force Base has received the first religious exemption from taking the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the officer’s attorney, the officer is being represented by the Thomas More Society Attorney Group.

Her attorney says the claim was based on vaccines’ use of stem cells from aborted fetuses.

The officer tested positive twice for Covid-19 and later tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies.

We attempted to reach out to the officer and her attorneys but have not received a response.