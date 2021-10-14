Two women arrested in shooting death of police officer

Charlotte Ferguson was taken to the Crisp County Jail, and Asia Kinsey was taken to the Treutlen County Jail.

ALAMO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two more people have been arrested in the shooting death of Alamo police officer Dylan Harrison.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested two women: 45-year-old Charlotte Ferguson who is the sister of Damien Ferguson, the man accused of killing officer Harrison, and 24-year-old Asia Kinsey.

Charlotte Ferguson is charged with hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal. Kinsey is charged with terroristic threats and acts for a threatening social media post she made on October 9 relating to the investigation.

Also Wednesday, the GBI charged Damien Ferguson with bias motivated intimidation of first responders. He remains in the Laurens County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Additional arrests and charges are expected.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the GBI Eastman Office at 478-374-6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something Send Something mobile app.