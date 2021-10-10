Man accused of Alamo officer’s death taken into custody

ALAMO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man accused of shooting a part-time Alamo police officer early Saturday morning is now in custody and charged with murder.

43-year-old Damien Ferguson was arrested Sunday afternoon at his home following the shooting death of officer Dylan Harrison just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Harrison was killed in what authorities called an “ambush-style attack” outside Alamo Police Department.

Ferguson is also charged with aggravated stalking in connection to a previous domestic incident.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation news release says Officer Harrison made contact with an unnamed man for a traffic violation Friday night in the Circle K parking lot across the street from Alamo Police Department. The GBI says Harrison discharged his taser after an argument turned physical.

The man, identified by the GBI as a “known associate” of Ferguson, was arrested and taken to the Wheeler County Jail.

“It is believed that the ambush-style attack on Officer Harrison was retaliation for the incident and arrest of the man,” the GBI release said.